 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707819 Edited 23 August 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Adjusted enemy spawn frequency

-added exp bar to show units' leveling progression

-Fixed super long decimals on units' description

Changed files in this update

Depot 3630361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link