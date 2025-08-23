Hello everyone, adventurers of Elonia!
Great news, the game is now available in German!
Note: please start a campaign from the beginning to fully apply the language change.
Enjoy! ^^
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello everyone, adventurers of Elonia!
Great news, the game is now available in German!
Note: please start a campaign from the beginning to fully apply the language change.
Enjoy! ^^
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update