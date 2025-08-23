Hey guys~ First update in a little while :) Have you been enjoying you Dokimon experience?



Aside from some small bug fixes, here's what this update brings:

- Faster speed-up in battles. You should see a noticeable difference

- Nearly doubled EXP from Yuujyou Orbs (Now, 1st orb gives 40%, up to 70% with all 4)

- Additional Info is now available right from your PC, so you can view monsters stats, moves, etc

- Slight changes/updates to story for clarity







Battle Speed-up Increase

We've increased the speed-up in battles by more than 30%, so you should see a noticeable difference when holding down your action key in-battles.

Experience Orbs

We've gotten a lot of feedback about how the Yuujyou Orbs feel too weak. Therefore, we've increased them so that the very first orb gives you 40% experience to your party, up from about 25%. After collecting all 4 Yuujyou Orbs, which you can often find where there are many Xers, you can increase this to a max of 70%, up from about 50%.

in-PC Monster Info

Additionally, along with the "monster info" screen functionality being added to the PC, we improved the PC UI a bit to include monster portraits, I think it's a nice touch! Unfortunately not 100% of the monster info functions are available in the PC (i.e. nicknames, form changes), but you can still edit and view all of your monsters stats without having to put them in your party first.

Story Clarification

Lastly, some changes and additions to the story have been added. We've added some new NPCs with helpful tips and text, and changed some of the text to be less vague, and more straight-forward hints, so that the majority of players can have a smoother experience and play less guessing games.

All of these changes were to made directly to address things we've noticed people having a negative experience with, to hopefully try and ease their pain a bit (and to give new players a better time).

The Dokimon Community

As always, if you have suggestions, please feel free to leave them on this post, or in our discord^^ https://discord.com/invite/4YUaYNvVHD

Please leave a review!

If you've been enjoying your Dokimon experience, please leave a review from the games store page! ♡

That's all for now, but stay tuned for additional updates, announcements, and whatnot. Cheers!