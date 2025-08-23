 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707793 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

An update to Pirates Vikings & Knights II has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Pirates Vikings & Knights II. The major changes include:

Balance

  • Archer’s Special arrows now pierce once

  • Gestir Special now clashes with walls regardless of Speed Boost

  • Gestir Special now only stuns enemies during Speed Boost

  • Greatly reduced Buccaneer's movement while hooking a player

  • Heavy Knight’s Special now stuns on immediately

  • Increased Buccaneer’s weapon swap speed after landing an uppercut

  • Langseax range increased 50 -> 55

  • Mace and Buckler charge normal -> slow

  • Modified "fall bonus" damage to disallow bunnyhopping

  • Readded weapon and class scripts (fixes mp_allow_custom_balance)

  • Skirmisher Flintlocks should always detonate keg

Miscellaneous

  • Added a sound effect for getting hit with the Blunderbuss

  • Added kill icon for cratering enemies

  • Added more context hints

  • Added statistics for Buccaneer

  • Added the ability for parrots to fight each other in Duel

  • Default ping bind moved from Mouse Wheel to the 4 and 5 keys

  • Map changes via RTV are now delayed by 3s to allow players to react

  • Music volume now respects main game volume

  • Normalized Heavy Knight voiceline volume

  • Trinket drop no longer prevented by receiving damage

  • Updated Assassin's Special particles

  • Updated Bondi's Special particles

  • Updated Buccaneer voice lines for landing the Boarding Hook

  • Updated Captain's Special particles

  • Updated drunkenness effects

  • Updated facial expressions

  • Updated goomba stomp logic

  • Updated local credits

  • Updated suicide/humiliation killfeed strings

  • Votes are now tallied in the RTV Vote HUD

Bugs

  • Fixed achievements not being downloaded from Steam, resulting in local desync and missing unlocks

  • Fixed ammo pickup not displaying on HUD

  • Fixed Assassin's statistics being improperly tracked

  • Fixed being able to wall kick off of NPCs

  • Fixed being locked out of attacking when kicking/rolling with Atlatl

  • Fixed being unable to crouch while reloading Atlatl

  • Fixed Boarding Hook projectile crash

  • Fixed Buccaneer Special being usable only once

  • Fixed Buccaneer Special having infinite ammo

  • Fixed chest special sound not playing

  • Fixed Competitive rounds being stalled by Parrots on the winning team

  • Fixed GrogBots attempting to respawn during round end

  • Fixed main menu character head not turning when hovering over Multiplayer Options

  • Fixed melee/ranged achievement tracking

  • Fixed missing vote entries during RTV

  • Fixed missing weapon handle crash when custom balance is turned on during match

  • Fixed no-ammo Cutlass block animation

  • Fixed Parrots spawning inside of walls

  • Fixed particle trails for certain projectiles

  • Fixed post-death projectile view ending too early/late

  • Fixed post-death projectile view getting stuck when Parrot dies

  • Fixed progressive spawns (the ability to disable spawns)

  • Fixed rare crash when drawing HUD melee direction indicator

  • Fixed special bar disappearing on kick and roll

  • Fixed users forcing RTV even when count doesn't match quota

  • Fixed water interrupting Assassin Crossbow reload

  • Fixed water preventing use of Boarding Hook

  • Optimized network usage of hit sounds

  • Removed rtvcyclefile

  • RTV no longer populates loose files by default (fixes duel_ and comp_ maps being forced into rotation)

  • Updated Parrot pathfinding logic

  • When RTV is called after a nextlevel vote, server now switches to the winning map by default (mimics SourceMod)

Changed files in this update

pvkii content Depot 17571
  • Loading history…
Windows pvkii win Depot 17572
  • Loading history…
Linux pvkii linux Depot 17574
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link