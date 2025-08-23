An update to Pirates Vikings & Knights II has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Pirates Vikings & Knights II. The major changes include:
Balance
Archer’s Special arrows now pierce once
Gestir Special now clashes with walls regardless of Speed Boost
Gestir Special now only stuns enemies during Speed Boost
Greatly reduced Buccaneer's movement while hooking a player
Heavy Knight’s Special now stuns on immediately
Increased Buccaneer’s weapon swap speed after landing an uppercut
Langseax range increased 50 -> 55
Mace and Buckler charge normal -> slow
Modified "fall bonus" damage to disallow bunnyhopping
Readded weapon and class scripts (fixes mp_allow_custom_balance)
Skirmisher Flintlocks should always detonate keg
Miscellaneous
Added a sound effect for getting hit with the Blunderbuss
Added kill icon for cratering enemies
Added more context hints
Added statistics for Buccaneer
Added the ability for parrots to fight each other in Duel
Default ping bind moved from Mouse Wheel to the 4 and 5 keys
Map changes via RTV are now delayed by 3s to allow players to react
Music volume now respects main game volume
Normalized Heavy Knight voiceline volume
Trinket drop no longer prevented by receiving damage
Updated Assassin's Special particles
Updated Bondi's Special particles
Updated Buccaneer voice lines for landing the Boarding Hook
Updated Captain's Special particles
Updated drunkenness effects
Updated facial expressions
Updated goomba stomp logic
Updated local credits
Updated suicide/humiliation killfeed strings
Votes are now tallied in the RTV Vote HUD
Bugs
Fixed achievements not being downloaded from Steam, resulting in local desync and missing unlocks
Fixed ammo pickup not displaying on HUD
Fixed Assassin's statistics being improperly tracked
Fixed being able to wall kick off of NPCs
Fixed being locked out of attacking when kicking/rolling with Atlatl
Fixed being unable to crouch while reloading Atlatl
Fixed Boarding Hook projectile crash
Fixed Buccaneer Special being usable only once
Fixed Buccaneer Special having infinite ammo
Fixed chest special sound not playing
Fixed Competitive rounds being stalled by Parrots on the winning team
Fixed GrogBots attempting to respawn during round end
Fixed main menu character head not turning when hovering over Multiplayer Options
Fixed melee/ranged achievement tracking
Fixed missing vote entries during RTV
Fixed missing weapon handle crash when custom balance is turned on during match
Fixed no-ammo Cutlass block animation
Fixed Parrots spawning inside of walls
Fixed particle trails for certain projectiles
Fixed post-death projectile view ending too early/late
Fixed post-death projectile view getting stuck when Parrot dies
Fixed progressive spawns (the ability to disable spawns)
Fixed rare crash when drawing HUD melee direction indicator
Fixed special bar disappearing on kick and roll
Fixed users forcing RTV even when count doesn't match quota
Fixed water interrupting Assassin Crossbow reload
Fixed water preventing use of Boarding Hook
Optimized network usage of hit sounds
Removed rtvcyclefile
RTV no longer populates loose files by default (fixes duel_ and comp_ maps being forced into rotation)
Updated Parrot pathfinding logic
When RTV is called after a nextlevel vote, server now switches to the winning map by default (mimics SourceMod)
Changed files in this update