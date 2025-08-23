An update to Pirates Vikings & Knights II has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Pirates Vikings & Knights II. The major changes include:

Skirmisher Flintlocks should always detonate keg

Increased Buccaneer’s weapon swap speed after landing an uppercut

Heavy Knight’s Special now stuns on immediately

Gestir Special now only stuns enemies during Speed Boost

Gestir Special now clashes with walls regardless of Speed Boost

Archer’s Special arrows now pierce once

Votes are now tallied in the RTV Vote HUD

Updated Buccaneer voice lines for landing the Boarding Hook

Trinket drop no longer prevented by receiving damage

Map changes via RTV are now delayed by 3s to allow players to react

Default ping bind moved from Mouse Wheel to the 4 and 5 keys

Added the ability for parrots to fight each other in Duel

Added a sound effect for getting hit with the Blunderbuss

Fixed achievements not being downloaded from Steam, resulting in local desync and missing unlocks

Fixed ammo pickup not displaying on HUD

Fixed Assassin's statistics being improperly tracked

Fixed being able to wall kick off of NPCs

Fixed being locked out of attacking when kicking/rolling with Atlatl

Fixed being unable to crouch while reloading Atlatl

Fixed Boarding Hook projectile crash

Fixed Buccaneer Special being usable only once

Fixed Buccaneer Special having infinite ammo

Fixed chest special sound not playing

Fixed Competitive rounds being stalled by Parrots on the winning team

Fixed GrogBots attempting to respawn during round end

Fixed main menu character head not turning when hovering over Multiplayer Options

Fixed melee/ranged achievement tracking

Fixed missing vote entries during RTV

Fixed missing weapon handle crash when custom balance is turned on during match

Fixed no-ammo Cutlass block animation

Fixed Parrots spawning inside of walls

Fixed particle trails for certain projectiles

Fixed post-death projectile view ending too early/late

Fixed post-death projectile view getting stuck when Parrot dies

Fixed progressive spawns (the ability to disable spawns)

Fixed rare crash when drawing HUD melee direction indicator

Fixed special bar disappearing on kick and roll

Fixed users forcing RTV even when count doesn't match quota

Fixed water interrupting Assassin Crossbow reload

Fixed water preventing use of Boarding Hook

Optimized network usage of hit sounds

Removed rtvcyclefile

RTV no longer populates loose files by default (fixes duel_ and comp_ maps being forced into rotation)

Updated Parrot pathfinding logic