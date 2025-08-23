We’ve just rolled out a hotfix to improve gameplay and fix some issues:
- More responsive attacks – combat feels smoother. Some rare bugs may still occur, but they’ll be fully resolved soon.
- Shield usage no longer drains stamina – defend without worrying about stamina.
- Jump animations 50% faster – movement in the air feels more fluid.
- First boss clone ability removed – players will no longer get stuck in clones.
Thanks for your feedback and patience! Keep enjoying the game, and stay tuned for more updates.
