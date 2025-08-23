 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707757 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just rolled out a hotfix to improve gameplay and fix some issues:

- More responsive attacks – combat feels smoother. Some rare bugs may still occur, but they’ll be fully resolved soon.

- Shield usage no longer drains stamina – defend without worrying about stamina.

- Jump animations 50% faster – movement in the air feels more fluid.

- First boss clone ability removed – players will no longer get stuck in clones.

Thanks for your feedback and patience! Keep enjoying the game, and stay tuned for more updates.

Changed files in this update

