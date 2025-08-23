PATCH NOTES 0.2.10



Less than 24 hours, and we already got our first patch out. Before we get into it, we want to thank everyone for this awesome support. We are mega overwhelmed and even more motivated to make a game that will be a blast for everyone!

BUG FIXES

- "Place the posters" mission will no longer can soft-lock you

- Fixed an issue with the pervert's cameras

IMPROVEMENTS

- Improvement in some items in Caymart for better performance

- Improvements in collectable items (like trash) to work better on water surfaces

- Improved the way some items look visually when placed

- Tag added for when visitors join via poster ads

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/