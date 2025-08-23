Day 02 patch, nothing grand. Just some bug fixes and adjustments for balance and QOL.

Swamp pots will no longer spawn multiple health items.

Stage 3 is now completable after resolving a bug at the end of the stage.

Bleed and poison will not apply new stacks while the player is in iframes.

Bleed and poison will not apply damage while the player is under the effect of swamp kush.

Attack speed adjustments, default attack speed has increased while lowering attack speed gain

from cocktails and ingredients. Furthermore, diminishing returns have been added to attack speed.

