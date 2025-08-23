 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707608 Edited 23 August 2025 – 07:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Day 02 patch, nothing grand. Just some bug fixes and adjustments for balance and QOL.

Swamp pots will no longer spawn multiple health items.

Stage 3 is now completable after resolving a bug at the end of the stage.

Bleed and poison will not apply new stacks while the player is in iframes.

Bleed and poison will not apply damage while the player is under the effect of swamp kush.

Attack speed adjustments, default attack speed has increased while lowering attack speed gain
from cocktails and ingredients. Furthermore, diminishing returns have been added to attack speed.

Thank you,
Cheddar Mine Games.

Changed files in this update

