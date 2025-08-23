SPW Audio Quality Badges
Added new badges: "HQ", "CD", "CD+", "HiRes", and "RAW". A full music library rescan is required for these to take effect:
If undesired, these badges can be disabled in the "Track Item" appearance settings:
Auto-hide Mini Player Controls
Added a new "Auto-hide mini player controls" option (located in the Accessibility settings):
Mouse Wheel Volume Adjustment
Added the ability to quickly adjust volume using the mouse wheel over the volume button on the mini player:
Japanese and Korean Localization
Other New Features
Added a "Copy file path" option to the track item context menu
Added a dB conversion hint for the volume control
Added support for scanning and playing DSD files (with extensions .dff/.dsf)
Optimizations and Changes
Optimized Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Indonesian localizations
Changed default behavior so that newly added Mods are initially disabled
Deprecated the use of the disabled.txt file within the workshopmod folder
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the artist field in SMTC (System Media Transport Controls) might not update correctly
Changed files in this update