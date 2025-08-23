SPW Audio Quality Badges

Added new badges: "HQ", "CD", "CD+", "HiRes", and "RAW". A full music library rescan is required for these to take effect:

If undesired, these badges can be disabled in the "Track Item" appearance settings:

Auto-hide Mini Player Controls

Added a new "Auto-hide mini player controls" option (located in the Accessibility settings):

Mouse Wheel Volume Adjustment

Added the ability to quickly adjust volume using the mouse wheel over the volume button on the mini player:

Japanese and Korean Localization

Other New Features

Added a "Copy file path" option to the track item context menu

Added a dB conversion hint for the volume control

Added support for scanning and playing DSD files (with extensions .dff/.dsf)

Optimizations and Changes

Optimized Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Indonesian localizations

Changed default behavior so that newly added Mods are initially disabled

Deprecated the use of the disabled.txt file within the workshopmod folder

Fixes