 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707595 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SPW Audio Quality Badges

Added new badges: "HQ", "CD", "CD+", "HiRes", and "RAW". A full music library rescan is required for these to take effect:

If undesired, these badges can be disabled in the "Track Item" appearance settings:

Auto-hide Mini Player Controls

Added a new "Auto-hide mini player controls" option (located in the Accessibility settings):

Mouse Wheel Volume Adjustment

Added the ability to quickly adjust volume using the mouse wheel over the volume button on the mini player:

Japanese and Korean Localization

Other New Features

  • Added a "Copy file path" option to the track item context menu

  • Added a dB conversion hint for the volume control

  • Added support for scanning and playing DSD files (with extensions .dff/.dsf)

Optimizations and Changes

  • Optimized Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Indonesian localizations

  • Changed default behavior so that newly added Mods are initially disabled

  • Deprecated the use of the disabled.txt file within the workshopmod folder

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the artist field in SMTC (System Media Transport Controls) might not update correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3009141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link