Daily Run Rewards & CharmsWe've made a handful of changes to daily runs recently including adding a bonus for completing a daily run that applies to Campaign Mode. You can now see the bonus available above the Daily Run slot on the sarcophagus before beginning a run, along with the bonus it provides. We also added three new unlockable charms, available as run rewards, and purchasable from the store between missions. Plus, you can now check out charms in the Codex, as with Tarots and Enemy cards.
New HUD DesignWe totally overhauled the combat HUD in this update, aiming to make information easier to understand and way better looking in line with the style of the rest of the game. Your health and stamina bars now change size depending on bonuses or penalties you have to base health, and provide clearer feedback when you take damage or spend stamina. We also added some amazing 2D feedback effects for when you've got a spell charged up to use - a different effect for each element. Our artist Will did awesome work on this, harkening back to some classic magic action games.
We also added a score bar that shows progress on reward tiers in combat, so you can see how close you are to hitting the next target. We're going to bring a few more HUD improvements in Update 38, including to the score bar, plus better integrating the threat indicator with the new HUD.
Fire EnvironmentsWill was on fire in this update! (I'm not sorry) Not just with the HUD changes, but he also wrapped up the first of some big changes to Fire environments we're rolling out. Fire was our earliest elemental map set in HexWind, and they got the job done for amazing gameplay. But the recent work on the Storm and Metal environments raised the bar so high we knew that going back to give some love to the fire environments could really pay off. Check them out and be careful where you step!
The HexWind Team
