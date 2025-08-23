 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707514 Edited 23 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Bug Fix for V0.5.7.7.1

Kissing Bugs

  • Fix an issue preventing kissing action from being triggered

  • Fix an issue where player can get stuck when kissing Elysia

  • Heartbeat SFX volume during kissing is not affected by overall volume setting

  • After a kiss action, NPC dialogue text will be replayed

Character Voice

  • German character voice has British accent issue

  • Russian character voice missing issue

  • Fix an issue where all Spanish character voices were using the same voice

Narrative & Cutscenes

  • After using the necklace at magic circle, the narrative is more accurate when the player enters the forest

  • First cutscene may replay as tutorial on revisit

  • Tutorial revisit button only works when transitioning scenes

In Game Feature

  • Catgirl's art room canvas is not working

UI & System Settings

  • Microphone default language is set to the wrong language

  • NPC name changes are not being saved in CN version

  • Clearer login error log

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2880731
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2880732
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link