General Bug Fix for V0.5.7.7.1
Kissing Bugs
Fix an issue preventing kissing action from being triggered
Fix an issue where player can get stuck when kissing Elysia
Heartbeat SFX volume during kissing is not affected by overall volume setting
After a kiss action, NPC dialogue text will be replayed
Character Voice
German character voice has British accent issue
Russian character voice missing issue
Fix an issue where all Spanish character voices were using the same voice
Narrative & Cutscenes
After using the necklace at magic circle, the narrative is more accurate when the player enters the forest
First cutscene may replay as tutorial on revisit
Tutorial revisit button only works when transitioning scenes
In Game Feature
Catgirl's art room canvas is not working
UI & System Settings
Microphone default language is set to the wrong language
NPC name changes are not being saved in CN version
Clearer login error log
