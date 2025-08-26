You can now choose your character skin in-game by going to Options > Character.
Added a “Don’t Show Again” button for the PVP warning when entering a PVP world.
Pals now rotate to face the direction they’re walking, and if they’re close to their target, they’ll rotate to face the target instead.
Exit to Main Menu is now the last option in the in-game options menu.
In-game Character Selection & QoL Fixes
