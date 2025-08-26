 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19707484 Edited 26 August 2025 – 02:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now choose your character skin in-game by going to Options > Character.
Added a “Don’t Show Again” button for the PVP warning when entering a PVP world.
Pals now rotate to face the direction they’re walking, and if they’re close to their target, they’ll rotate to face the target instead.
Exit to Main Menu is now the last option in the in-game options menu.

