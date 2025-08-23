 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Wildgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19707460 Edited 23 August 2025 – 06:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Chromoprisms are no longer disabled when Post Effects are disabled in the settings menu
  • Fixed missing localization for the Shiny Ninja Skin
  • Added English localizations for the Gravestone, Apple and Skull enemies (Chinese (Simplified) localizations will be added in 1.3)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2435091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link