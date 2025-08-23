This is a small hotfix release to address the most critical bugs that happened after release. Another update with improvements and minor fixes will follow this weekend.
Fix duplicate quest items when completing sector missions in multiplayer (only the owner of the sector receives the item)
If you were affected by the above issue, upgrading to this version and starting the game will trigger a migration that removes obsolete quest items from your inventory
Fix crash when trying to craft a void or astral dice on an item with only one Octron affix
Changed files in this update