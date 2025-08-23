 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707454 Edited 23 August 2025 – 06:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix release to address the most critical bugs that happened after release. Another update with improvements and minor fixes will follow this weekend.

  • Fix duplicate quest items when completing sector missions in multiplayer (only the owner of the sector receives the item)

  • If you were affected by the above issue, upgrading to this version and starting the game will trigger a migration that removes obsolete quest items from your inventory

  • Fix crash when trying to craft a void or astral dice on an item with only one Octron affix

