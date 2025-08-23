These are adjustments made during the week, inspired by reports from the adventurers of Roxanne: The Forgotten Path. They aim to improve balance and gameplay without losing the title’s signature challenge. We’re also preparing a new biome for next month, full of new adventures and surprises. Our goal is for every run to feel unique: difficulty can stay standard, become more challenging with each attempt, or feel gentler depending on your progress and choices.

Quick Summary

⚙️ Performance improvements: from 30 fps to 60 fps on PCs meeting recommended specs.

🗡️ Fairer traps and projectiles (they despawn sooner after impact).

🦇 Improved early-game rewards.

🎮 Control tweaks and Steam Input recommended for gamepad.

💠 New mini-bosses: Eyes of the Fragmented Rifts (after the Slime King).

Changes & Improvements

Traps & Projectiles

Trap arrows: now despawn faster after impact to reduce lingering collision damage.

Trap heads: slight burst-rate reduction in areas that were too punishing for new players.

Fragmented Souls (skeleton) arrows: also despawn faster after impact to avoid unintended lingering damage.

Enemies & Early-Game Balance

Chest bats: higher chance to drop keys, hearts, and Recovery Leaves to smooth out the early game.

Black (regular) bats: increased chance to drop healing .

Ice enemies: more resilient and deal less damage; however, this scales with the Ethereal Treasures you collect from golden chests—don’t miss any. Get ready!

Mini-bosses

New “Eyes of the Fragmented Rifts”: appear as you progress after the Slime King. They hit hard and shake up the mid-game—fight smart!

Controls

In-game (keyboard): remap keys from the pause menu .

Gamepad/controllers: we recommend Steam Input (template or custom). If you plan to remap your controller, do it before launching the game to ensure the mapping applies correctly.

Chests & Progression

Blue Essence chests: now more visually distinct from silver chests for clearer loot readability.

Temporary save points: added strategically to make new runs easier to start.

Performance & Graphics

Optimization: on PCs that meet the recommended specs , framerate goes from 30 fps to 60 fps , improving stability and visual fidelity. Please verify your PC meets the compatible specs .

Display & resolutions: tweaks for broader compatibility; 1920×1080 recommended.

Compatibility

We continue working on support and compatibility for other platforms and operating systems. More news soon.

Thanks for every comment and report—you’re shaping Roxanne’s path. Update the build, try the changes, and tell us what you think. Roxanne isn’t just any game: it aims to deliver a unique, vibrant, secret-filled experience every run.

— Team Roxanne 💙 Remember: don’t forget the path.