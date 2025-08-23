 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707339 Edited 23 August 2025 – 06:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Fight for the lead! 2 leader boards added that round DOWN to nearest millions & trillions. If you are using the millions for example, and you have 23,945,324 as your score, you will upload "23" as your score in the millions leader board table.

