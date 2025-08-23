 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19707203 Edited 23 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Cerulean Frozen Greatsword
    Forged from Cerulean Ingot, Twilight Remnant, and RongLeaf. It can inflict a Slow Curse on enemies. Although it is a legendary weapon, it cannot deal damage to ghost units.

  • Added Russian language — Russian-speaking countries can now play.

  • Fixed first-person blocking issue.

  • Fixed black brick texture.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
  • Loading history…
