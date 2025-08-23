Added Cerulean Frozen Greatsword
Forged from Cerulean Ingot, Twilight Remnant, and RongLeaf. It can inflict a Slow Curse on enemies. Although it is a legendary weapon, it cannot deal damage to ghost units.
Added Russian language — Russian-speaking countries can now play.
Fixed first-person blocking issue.
Fixed black brick texture.
v1.1.8 New Russian language, new weapon, bug fixes
