23 August 2025 Build 19707056 Edited 23 August 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Achievements made more reasonable
Dadi and Rangeela find 50 items
Trash, Dance and Mind Reader needs 25 items now

Different background music for different parts of the world! There are now 4 distinct tunes.

Steam deck performance issues fixed
Steam deck headphones now work
Steam deck input issues between touchscreen and menu fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2450841
macOS Depot 2450842
Linux Depot 2450843
