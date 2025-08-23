Achievements made more reasonable
Dadi and Rangeela find 50 items
Trash, Dance and Mind Reader needs 25 items now
Different background music for different parts of the world! There are now 4 distinct tunes.
Steam deck performance issues fixed
Steam deck headphones now work
Steam deck input issues between touchscreen and menu fixed
Fixes Fixes Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
