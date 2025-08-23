Bugfixes:
- Dread Reaver boss would not trigger victory when destroyed.
- Some torpedo launchers were using no energy, resulting in them being extremely expensive (with costs being calculated automatically)
- Reavers were not infighting in Reavers infighting encounter
- Destroying blueprint storage triggered mines when it should not.
Patch playtest-0.0.0.57
