POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Wildgate
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19707000 Edited 23 August 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New commands

  • cut: Slices an element into multiple smaller elements (e.g., A -> 3x (A)). Works also as an inverse operation for pack.

  • separate: Splits merged elements into their individual components.

  • trash: Deletes a single copy of an element from the storage.

  • morph: An alternative crafting command that transforms a recipe element into a result element, from where the base element is extracted using the cut, separate, and trash commands.

Other Changes

  • UI/UX changes

  • Changed possible elements view into options - command

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2916151
