The long awaited, most requested feature, has finally arrived: The Retry Battle Button.

No longer will you need to rage spam ENTER to skip dialogue after losing one of your units to that stray archer you forgot to account for when throwing your Marcus into the fray.

Changelog

QoL : "Retry Battle" button.

Fix : Fixed an issue with chapter 6 not being able to continue if Slyker dies but you had permadeath disabled.

Fix : Chapter 20 cannot "continue" in brutal mode after save and quit. This was due to trying to load allied units that don't exist in brutal.

Fix : Added Shane Morris (world map voice acting) to the credits (Sorry Shane!).

Fix : Attacking with the Counter refinement on a different weapon was still triggering enemies to attack first when not using the weapon.

Fix : Fixed an issue where even with 0 growths the game would give you a guaranteed growth.

Fix : Passthrough on tooltips hanging around after exiting. Pressing ANY KEY on the keyboard will now hide all tooltips. This should help when hovering a tooltip and clicking to go back.

Fix (Mod Support): Upped the random range when leveling to exclude 0 so you can do true 0% growth runs.

I hope a faster way to retry a battle can help you enjoy the game even more. There are still a few notable bugs I'm tracking down, and hoping to get them fixed relatively soon.

As always, thank you all for your endless support. The turn-based community is one of a kind. <3

Best,

Eldin T.