ThunderRoar Studio
Hi everyone, card grading is finally here, along with a few additional updates and bug fixes!
You can now send cards for grading via The Cardinal's Grading app on the phone. Select up to 8 cards to be graded in a package and wait for them to be sent back. The grading time and price will depend on the service type you choose.
You can view your graded card in a special album. To access the album, sort it using "Graded" button. Graded card's pricing can be viewed in the price graph screen, select a specific grade to see its market price.
Added Pack Opener Machines
You can buy these machines at MY DIY. Feed card packs into the machine and it will open the card packs automatically for you. Different machine will have different capacity and pack opening time.
Added 2 new Play Tables (black/white)
Added a new worker
Added chance to get god packs
Added 2 Wall Display Cases for cards
Additional Changelist:
-Increased credit card digit limit
-You can now throw cards into the trash bin
-Added 7 ceiling, 27 floor, and 28 wall materials
-Customers can now sell or trade their graded cards
-Customer trading now has a chance for them to request cards from your album instead of a random card
-Minor update to light switch material
-Closed boxes will now auto-open when dispensing items to shelves
-(Gamepad only) Added quick-select function to look at shelf items, price tags, and cards by using the D-pad. Applicable to item shelves, card tables, warehouse shelves, cashier counters, and card albums
Fix bug - sometimes unable to expand the shop when a poster is on the expanded wall
Fix bug - on controller, pressing the "Let Me Think" button will cause menu to be stuck
Fix bug - customer clothing LOD glitches
Early access build 0.60 - Card Grading
