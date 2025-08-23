Level 1-VS - Flipped the path to make it better for multiplayer



Darn Town Onslaught - Adjusted credits text to credit the original game to Team Host



Adjusted an embarrassing oversight on the third menu animation. Whoops.



Fixed a typo in a few files regarding a name of a character, specifically Marlinchen whose name was erroneously written as Marlichen . Double whoops.



First, the patch notes.There may be another patch or two if any major bugs or anything come up that need adjusting, but work will now be focused on version 1.1.0 which will be the first major content update, as well as an adaptation of the game into novel format! A bigger post will go out about the novelization once it is complete.That is all!