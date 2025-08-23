Dear commanders :

To continuously optimize the interstellar combat experience, "WarOS" has now released the early access version 0.9.1 update. This update focuses on the iteration of core functions and the refinement of details. The following are the specific contents:

\[Core Update Content]

1. Optimized some special effects effects.

2. Optimized the task related content of some levels.

3. Optimized some of the classical Chinese content in the settings menu.

4. Optimized the ability to click with the mouse to use some resource props, manufacture vehicles, build buildings, and mount objects.

5. Optimized the merging of the public prop bar into the local prop bar.

6. Optimized vehicle pathfinding collision.

7. Optimized the initial available levels for some buildings.

8. Added a detailed modification interface and optimized the UI for enhancing prompts such as vehicle upgrade status.

9. Increased the situation where crew members are unable to continue working after being injured.

10. Add the function of holding down the Alt key to display the health bar.

11. Add content related to various new armored platforms and a small defense tower.

12. Enhance the 3D perspective display effect.

\[Feedback Channel]

If you encounter any abnormalities or have optimization suggestions during your experience, please feel free to email us（ hitfbi@hotmail.com ）Feedback. Every suggestion will become an important coordinate for optimizing the interstellar journey!

\[Commander's Message]

May the new version of Star River Battlefield allow you to experience a more immersive strategic charm when deploying fleets and laying out galaxies. Next stop in the universe, let's explore together!