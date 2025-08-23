Hold down click to score 100/s now! Combine this with the auto-clicker at max speed for 200/s!
Score is now synced to real time instead of game-time (FPS) so you now get the same score at 5 FPS that you do at 1000 FPS!
FPS Cap Doesn't Slow Down Auto-Clicker & Hold To Score!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update