 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Wildgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19706841 Edited 23 August 2025 – 04:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hold down click to score 100/s now! Combine this with the auto-clicker at max speed for 200/s!
Score is now synced to real time instead of game-time (FPS) so you now get the same score at 5 FPS that you do at 1000 FPS!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link