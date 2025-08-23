A couple bugs have been fixed in this small balance update, plus the power Animation has been shortened, mainly to make the Crochop Battle less frustrating!

Specific Monster Changes:

Bamlin

Furious Lunge now deals 18 Damage (was 20)

Small adjustment as Bamlin now feels very strong after the last balance patch.

Gargon

Sage Aggression now costs 1 (was 0) and deals 10 Damage (was 8)

Archaic Blessing now costs 1 (was 0) and gains 10 Block

Now knows Political Ambition by default (was a Move Tome)

Has a new Move Tome: "Secret Technique (1) STR: Only useable after another Move. That Move costs 1 less this Battle. Forget."

Gargon was both too good when paired with the right Monsters, and too weak when it wasn't.

To help with that, we've lowered the ceiling a bit (by making the refresh Moves cost 1 by default), and then raised the floor a bit by giving it a Move that can teach Moves to trigger the refreshes.

It'll still go nuts in the right builds, but now you'll have to work for it a bit more. Ideally, this is what we'd like every Monster to be.

Tripleaf

Blood Spores now costs 1 (was 0), applies 1 Bleed per Dazed (was 2) and has Forget.

Fever Dream now gains 2 Block per Dazed (was 4)

Psychic Bloom now deals 2 Damage per Dazed (was 5)

Oh boy is Tripleaf good now! The change to Floral Frenzy in the last balance patch has turned it into a real powerhouse.

We're okay with how Floral Frenzy plays now. It scales incredibly quickly, but it's a lot of fun to use. Keeping Floral Frenzy the same means adjusting the numbers on Tripleaf's Move Tomes though, so that's what we've decided to do.

What's Next?

While we continue to wait for more players to weigh in on whether we should shorten the game to 5 nights (current feedback suggests no!), we will be looking over the remaining Monster pool to see what changes need to be made.

To that one person who asked for Hexiboar changes, it is the next one we'll look at! We agree it could use a little something extra.

As always, thanks to everyone who continues to provide feedback!

Happy reanimating!