Hi everyone!

Thanks so much for all of your feedback on Kill the Brickman so far, it's really helpful to know the issues we need to focus on now that we've launched the game. We're reading every comment and working on as many of the reported issues as we can

Our first proper patch is now live, which introduces a lot of quality of life features and tackles some of the more prominent feedback:

Attempted fix for transparent bullet

Fixed missing translations for swap

Fixed typo in Japanese tutorial text

Fixed TargetMark appearing on elite in Chapter 3

Fixed issue with not having enough Brickmen to kill on Turn 1

Made attacking Brickmen more obvious

Locked chapters/weapons are now shown in black

Pistol unlocked upon completing Chapter 2

Shotgun unlocked upon completing Chapter 3

Fixed pistol deflector so it now stops correctly while shooting

Weapon EXP increases after completing levels

Fixed Replace Clip deal causing game freeze

Fixed Capitalist achievement

Fixed issues with the Relic build path system, increasing the chance of achieving a full build.

Once we've implemented all of your initial feedback, we plan to support Kill the Brickman with even more updates in the future, so stay tuned!