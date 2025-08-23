 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19706591 Edited 23 August 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thanks so much for all of your feedback on Kill the Brickman so far, it's really helpful to know the issues we need to focus on now that we've launched the game. We're reading every comment and working on as many of the reported issues as we can

Our first proper patch is now live, which introduces a lot of quality of life features and tackles some of the more prominent feedback:

  • Attempted fix for transparent bullet

  • Fixed missing translations for swap

  • Fixed typo in Japanese tutorial text

  • Fixed TargetMark appearing on elite in Chapter 3

  • Fixed issue with not having enough Brickmen to kill on Turn 1

  • Made attacking Brickmen more obvious

  • Locked chapters/weapons are now shown in black

  • Pistol unlocked upon completing Chapter 2

  • Shotgun unlocked upon completing Chapter 3

  • Fixed pistol deflector so it now stops correctly while shooting

  • Weapon EXP increases after completing levels

  • Fixed Replace Clip deal causing game freeze

  • Fixed Capitalist achievement

  • Fixed issues with the Relic build path system, increasing the chance of achieving a full build.

Once we've implemented all of your initial feedback, we plan to support Kill the Brickman with even more updates in the future, so stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

