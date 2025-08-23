 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19706523 Edited 23 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.10版本更新说明 ：

新增

1.新增2个暗金装备

暗金调整

1.无量法典-对燃烧之甲的范围也生效

2.狙击手套-修复对部分技能无效的BUG

优化

1.修复敌人会出界的BUG

2.修复抽奖抽到经验后没有立马升级的BUG

3.提高萃取溶液的爆率

4.提高秘境钥匙的爆率

