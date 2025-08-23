This update expands the “Remaster” of Dice or Die with a brand-new journal system to track discoveries and adventure progress, the first wave of Steam achievements, and important fixes for cursor and trigger issues.

📖 New Features

Journal System : Keep track of your discoveries and follow your journey across the island with a dedicated in-game log.

Steam Achievements: Unlock rewards for your milestones and survival feats.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Stability