23 August 2025 Build 19706511 Edited 23 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update expands the “Remaster” of Dice or Die with a brand-new journal system to track discoveries and adventure progress, the first wave of Steam achievements, and important fixes for cursor and trigger issues.

📖 New Features

  • Journal System: Keep track of your discoveries and follow your journey across the island with a dedicated in-game log.

  • Steam Achievements: Unlock rewards for your milestones and survival feats.

🐞 Bug Fixes & Stability

  • Fixed cursor display issues occurring in certain cases.

  • Corrected several trigger malfunctions affecting gameplay flow.

Changed files in this update

Windows Di[c]E Content Depot 1278861
