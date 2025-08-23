 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19706498 Edited 23 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Experience Optimization:

Increased probability of spawning high-level skill scrolls

Adjusted values for certain skills

Sandbox map modifications

Sword tassel position changes with weapon

Added firefly effects at night

Spirit Sword can now be cast with the right hand

Bug Fixes:

Fixed incorrect level of Shadowless Sword and Dragon Sword

Fixed bug where Ghost Blade could be wielded with both hands

Fixed bug where skill effects remained after death

Fixed flickering bug at Boss 2 settlement location

Fixed bug where objects disappeared if the device screen turned off while in the main lobby

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899672
  • Loading history…
