Experience Optimization:
Increased probability of spawning high-level skill scrolls
Adjusted values for certain skills
Sandbox map modifications
Sword tassel position changes with weapon
Added firefly effects at night
Spirit Sword can now be cast with the right hand
Bug Fixes:
Fixed incorrect level of Shadowless Sword and Dragon Sword
Fixed bug where Ghost Blade could be wielded with both hands
Fixed bug where skill effects remained after death
Fixed flickering bug at Boss 2 settlement location
Fixed bug where objects disappeared if the device screen turned off while in the main lobby
V1.44
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update