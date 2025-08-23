Experience Optimization:



Increased probability of spawning high-level skill scrolls



Adjusted values for certain skills



Sandbox map modifications



Sword tassel position changes with weapon



Added firefly effects at night



Spirit Sword can now be cast with the right hand



Bug Fixes:



Fixed incorrect level of Shadowless Sword and Dragon Sword



Fixed bug where Ghost Blade could be wielded with both hands



Fixed bug where skill effects remained after death



Fixed flickering bug at Boss 2 settlement location



Fixed bug where objects disappeared if the device screen turned off while in the main lobby