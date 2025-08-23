Added action descriptions and techniques to the pause menu
Adjusted camera movement speed in aim mode
Added auto item sorting feature (enabled by default)
Added item stopper feature (disabled by default)
Adjusted weather settings
Adjusted effects for certain items and actions
A major bug has occurred in the key configuration, making it unselectable in the options menu.
202508231300
