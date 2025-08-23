 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19706464 Edited 23 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added action descriptions and techniques to the pause menu

Adjusted camera movement speed in aim mode

Added auto item sorting feature (enabled by default)

Added item stopper feature (disabled by default)

Adjusted weather settings

Adjusted effects for certain items and actions

A major bug has occurred in the key configuration, making it unselectable in the options menu.

