23 August 2025 Build 19706319 Edited 23 August 2025 – 03:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Further work on Loop Action Sequence Element in the Editor. Does not work and editor may be buggy, but it's getting there.
  • Fixed an issue with Unique ID of Entity References not being setup correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with Alter Statistic Battle Program Element in Editor and Engine.

Changed files in this update

