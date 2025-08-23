 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19706288 Edited 23 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added shift-drag alignment functionality in the mod editor.
Fixed a black screen bug when joining a game in progress.
Fixed a bug where modified starting points would not take effect in custom map mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
