• Added animations for Eva's Cauldron/Eva, and Ivan in the Cauldron and Forge UI respectively.

• Fixed an issue causing wiped saves to retain some data.

• For now the Cauldron is locked behind Which Which, however I am creating a quest line that powers up buffs drastically and it will likely be a relatively early unlock in that chain.

• Cauldron Nerfs

• Resource Tiers

1 > 1

5 > 25

20 > 75

50 > 200

100 > 750

200 > 1500

350 > 3500

500 > 10000

• Buff Tiers

1 > 1

3 > 5

10 > 25

25 > 75

50 > 200

100 > 750

200 > 1500

300 > 3000