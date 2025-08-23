• Added animations for Eva's Cauldron/Eva, and Ivan in the Cauldron and Forge UI respectively.
• Fixed an issue causing wiped saves to retain some data.
• For now the Cauldron is locked behind Which Which, however I am creating a quest line that powers up buffs drastically and it will likely be a relatively early unlock in that chain.
• Cauldron Nerfs
• Resource Tiers
1 > 1
5 > 25
20 > 75
50 > 200
100 > 750
200 > 1500
350 > 3500
500 > 10000
• Buff Tiers
1 > 1
3 > 5
10 > 25
25 > 75
50 > 200
100 > 750
200 > 1500
300 > 3000
Version 1.2.3
