23 August 2025 Build 19706204 Edited 23 August 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Increased the change of planets having atmospheres
-Prevented dialogue from progressing while the game is paused
-Improved star detector (decreased the "going too fast towards nearest star" threshold)
-Made it so melee damage can kill you
-Fixed the bug where fragments couldn't be collected if you died while not fragment-hunting in last run
-Fixed the bug where modifiers couldn't be added to weapons
-Fixed the bug where unloaded objects wouldn't get deleted
-Fixed the bug where sub projectiles carried over to the next run

Windows Depot 3830301
Linux Depot 3830302
