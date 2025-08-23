-Increased the change of planets having atmospheres
-Prevented dialogue from progressing while the game is paused
-Improved star detector (decreased the "going too fast towards nearest star" threshold)
-Made it so melee damage can kill you
-Fixed the bug where fragments couldn't be collected if you died while not fragment-hunting in last run
-Fixed the bug where modifiers couldn't be added to weapons
-Fixed the bug where unloaded objects wouldn't get deleted
-Fixed the bug where sub projectiles carried over to the next run
Update 1.1
