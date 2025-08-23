-Increased the change of planets having atmospheres

-Prevented dialogue from progressing while the game is paused

-Improved star detector (decreased the "going too fast towards nearest star" threshold)

-Made it so melee damage can kill you

-Fixed the bug where fragments couldn't be collected if you died while not fragment-hunting in last run

-Fixed the bug where modifiers couldn't be added to weapons

-Fixed the bug where unloaded objects wouldn't get deleted

-Fixed the bug where sub projectiles carried over to the next run