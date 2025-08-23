Hey everyone!



Unfortunately I had a bit of an oversight and didn't format the title of the DLC store page properly (I called it "Sunset Snow" instead of "Lost Resolve - Sunset Snow"), so it was rejected by Steam upon being reviewed. I immediately fixed and re-submitted it for approval. Usually it only takes a couple of days for these requests to be approved, and other than that the DLC is completely ready to go, so it shouldn't be long!



Apologies for the delay - Sunset Snow will be out very soon! Hope you all will enjoy it.



See you soon,



Swinkly