 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19706073 Edited 23 August 2025 – 02:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Unfortunately I had a bit of an oversight and didn't format the title of the DLC store page properly (I called it "Sunset Snow" instead of "Lost Resolve - Sunset Snow"), so it was rejected by Steam upon being reviewed. I immediately fixed and re-submitted it for approval. Usually it only takes a couple of days for these requests to be approved, and other than that the DLC is completely ready to go, so it shouldn't be long!

Apologies for the delay - Sunset Snow will be out very soon! Hope you all will enjoy it.

See you soon,

Swinkly

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2990842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link