Major Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where a player's camera would get broken and flash (Report if this happens to you)
NEW Chronos Arena Art Update
Mainline
Breakpoint
NEW Champion Stats
Right-click a champion to see all the details and stats
NEW Summon Stats
Right-click a summon to see all the details and stats
UPDATE Game Mode
Players can no longer perform any actions while in the pregame dugout phase.
The following changes around the game mode are to balance some inconsistencies we have been seeing with the flow of the game.
We want to discourage players from diving at the goalie, so we are making an update to the goalie's targeting, movement, and damage.
We want to encourage playing summons more strategically around the Goalie to get maximum damage.
The goalie not clearing summons on KO really helps the push stay active and incentivizes the defenders to actually defend instead of just letting the goalie go down to clear the summons.
Keeping the mana aura in play all game helps balance out the goalie not clearing summons on KO.
Overall, these changes will help the defender and the attacker in different ways throughout a match.
Goalie
Movement speed changed from 400 → 600
Damage changed from 45 → 75
No longer clears summons on Goalie KO
Targeting now prioritizes summons
Can switch targets after each attack
Counter added on the HUD to show how many times a Goalie has been KO’d
Core health changed from 3000 → 4000
Aura
Is no longer attached to the Goalie
Aura is now stationary around the Goalie/ Core spawn point all the time
When the Core is broken, it will clear all enemy summons in the Aura
Summons can NOT target the Goalie unless they are within the aura
Champion KOs
Now grants 10% ultimate charge
Champions now respawn with 4 mana
Wild Card Visual Update
Is now an in-world timer
Health of the Wild Card has been added
Tab Screen Update
Full Decks are now displayed
The screen is now a toggle
Hover cards for details
Victory Screen Update
Post Game AAR Update
Additional stats have been added
Knockback
Knockback is getting a nerf in the damage category because its strength is in the crowd control, not the damage. Anything that has knockback will see a damage increase because of this.
Fall distance damage changed from .03 → .01
NEW Guardian Keyword
When a guardian is the target of a champion's attack, it will take 100% damage, and everything else hit will take 50% damage.
When a guardian is not the main target of a champion's attack, it will take 50% damage.
Summons With the Keyword
Infernus
Janz
Floraphant
Gorrit
Summons
Fixed an issue where they would not target correctly on ramps
Hornelius
Movement speed changed from 600 → 700
Attack cooldown changed from 4.5s → 3s
Damage changed from 5 → 50
Pocus
Damage changed from 5 → 25
Cooldown changed from 4 → 6
Slowclaw
Damage changed from 30 → 75
Infernus
Health changed from 450 → 375
Attack Ignite stacks changed from 40 → 20
Shortfuse
Mana changed from 2 → 3
Radius changed from 8m → 4m
Blitzbois
Health changed from 85 → 125
Starting Damage changed from 1 → 20
Full Blitz Damage changed from 100 → 60
Badaboom
Mana changed from 4 → 6
Health changed from 200 → 150
Starting Damage changed from 1 → 25
Inner Radius Damage set to 250
Outer Radius Damage set to 25
Zip Zap
Fixed an issue where it would target and shoot through the floor
Floraphant
Health changed from 550 → 500
Full Blitz Damage changed from 400 → 300
Champions
Cooldowns are adjusted on champions to fit the flow of intended combat per champion better.
Jump velocities are lowered so champions stay in melee and sight range of other players better.
With this, we removed the horizontal slowdown from jump spamming
Scrap and talent pick-ups have been tweaked to be instant
Bolgar
Bolgar was stacking knockback power a little to much with talents and wildcards so we are bringing that down a little across the board.
Stampede talent knockback power changed from 5 → 3
Wide Bore talent knockback power changed from 5.5 → 4
Packleader's Boon talent now ignores himself
Can no longer jump while sprinting
Special ability damage changed from 5 → 20
Special ability cooldown changed from 15s → 20s
Jump velocity changed from 2800 → 1900
Melee damage from 15 → 20
Werebear damage from 20 → 30
Super Werebear from 30 → 40
Can now be knocked back in Super Werebear
Neva
We didn’t like how Neva could abuse the use of going in and out of her Ultimate, so we are changing when the Ultimate can be used.
We saw that the hack was not lasting long enough to be impactful, and at times would not reach where you thought it would.
Ultimate can no longer activate at 50%
Early Access talent changed from activating from 25% → 50%
Special ability mechanical hack duration changed from 4s → 6s
Special ability silence duration changed from 1.5s → 3s
Special ability range changed from 10m → 12.5m
Neva's special ability cooldown from 20s → 25s
Jump velocity changed from 1800 → 1550
Fixed an issue where Neva would get stuck with low gravity
Fixed an issue where Neva's mech would stay on the field
Fixed an issue where Neva would come out of her ultimate with XO on
Fixed an issue where you can move while transforming into the ultimate
Locke
Volt was being used a lot more than intended, with the amount of damage it was dealing. We want to slow the use of Volt but also change the base damage to do less per target. Whereas the talent to Crit will bring that damage up.
Volt damage from 50 → 25
Jump velocity changed from 1900 → 1800
Gravity changed from 4 → 5
Special ability cooldown from 25s → 20s
Movement ability cooldown from 8s → 10s
Sidekick ability cooldown from 15s → 22s
Fixed an issue where Locke’s melee would hit twice
Can now always jump, and you have to hold to hover
To stop hovering, you have to wait for the time to run out or use another ability
Fixed an issue where his ultimate would not charge
Fixed an issue where the ultimate would get canceled while activating
Ragna
We saw that Ragna was not keeping up with other champions as well as we wanted, so we are tuning the fire damage up on her across the board.
Dash ignite stacks changed from 9 → 15
Special ability ignite stacks changed from 25 → 45
Ultimate ignite stacks changed from 160 → 90 per hit
Now has 2 hits
First at 1.12s
Second at 2.3s
Jump velocity changed from 2800 → 2000
Fixed an issue where singe would stay around after a KO
