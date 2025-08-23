Major Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a player's camera would get broken and flash (Report if this happens to you)

NEW Chronos Arena Art Update

Mainline

Breakpoint

NEW Champion Stats

Right-click a champion to see all the details and stats

NEW Summon Stats

Right-click a summon to see all the details and stats

UPDATE Game Mode

Players can no longer perform any actions while in the pregame dugout phase.

The following changes around the game mode are to balance some inconsistencies we have been seeing with the flow of the game.

We want to discourage players from diving at the goalie, so we are making an update to the goalie's targeting, movement, and damage.

We want to encourage playing summons more strategically around the Goalie to get maximum damage.

The goalie not clearing summons on KO really helps the push stay active and incentivizes the defenders to actually defend instead of just letting the goalie go down to clear the summons.

Keeping the mana aura in play all game helps balance out the goalie not clearing summons on KO.

Overall, these changes will help the defender and the attacker in different ways throughout a match.

Goalie Movement speed changed from 400 → 600 Damage changed from 45 → 75 No longer clears summons on Goalie KO Targeting now prioritizes summons Can switch targets after each attack Counter added on the HUD to show how many times a Goalie has been KO’d

Core health changed from 3000 → 4000

Aura Is no longer attached to the Goalie Aura is now stationary around the Goalie/ Core spawn point all the time When the Core is broken, it will clear all enemy summons in the Aura Summons can NOT target the Goalie unless they are within the aura

Champion KOs Now grants 10% ultimate charge

Champions now respawn with 4 mana

Wild Card Visual Update Is now an in-world timer Health of the Wild Card has been added

Tab Screen Update Full Decks are now displayed The screen is now a toggle Hover cards for details

Victory Screen Update

Post Game AAR Update Additional stats have been added



Knockback

Knockback is getting a nerf in the damage category because its strength is in the crowd control, not the damage. Anything that has knockback will see a damage increase because of this.

Fall distance damage changed from .03 → .01

NEW Guardian Keyword

When a guardian is the target of a champion's attack, it will take 100% damage, and everything else hit will take 50% damage.

When a guardian is not the main target of a champion's attack, it will take 50% damage.

Summons With the Keyword Infernus Janz Floraphant Gorrit



Summons

Fixed an issue where they would not target correctly on ramps

Hornelius

Movement speed changed from 600 → 700

Attack cooldown changed from 4.5s → 3s

Damage changed from 5 → 50

Pocus

Damage changed from 5 → 25

Cooldown changed from 4 → 6

Slowclaw

Damage changed from 30 → 75

Infernus

Health changed from 450 → 375

Attack Ignite stacks changed from 40 → 20

Shortfuse

Mana changed from 2 → 3

Radius changed from 8m → 4m

Blitzbois

Health changed from 85 → 125

Starting Damage changed from 1 → 20

Full Blitz Damage changed from 100 → 60

Badaboom

Mana changed from 4 → 6

Health changed from 200 → 150

Starting Damage changed from 1 → 25

Inner Radius Damage set to 250

Outer Radius Damage set to 25

Zip Zap

Fixed an issue where it would target and shoot through the floor

Floraphant

Health changed from 550 → 500

Full Blitz Damage changed from 400 → 300

Champions

Cooldowns are adjusted on champions to fit the flow of intended combat per champion better.

Jump velocities are lowered so champions stay in melee and sight range of other players better. With this, we removed the horizontal slowdown from jump spamming

Scrap and talent pick-ups have been tweaked to be instant

Bolgar

Bolgar was stacking knockback power a little to much with talents and wildcards so we are bringing that down a little across the board.

Stampede talent knockback power changed from 5 → 3

Wide Bore talent knockback power changed from 5.5 → 4

Packleader's Boon talent now ignores himself

Can no longer jump while sprinting

Special ability damage changed from 5 → 20

Special ability cooldown changed from 15s → 20s

Jump velocity changed from 2800 → 1900

Melee damage from 15 → 20

Werebear damage from 20 → 30

Super Werebear from 30 → 40

Can now be knocked back in Super Werebear

Neva

We didn’t like how Neva could abuse the use of going in and out of her Ultimate, so we are changing when the Ultimate can be used.

We saw that the hack was not lasting long enough to be impactful, and at times would not reach where you thought it would.

Ultimate can no longer activate at 50%

Early Access talent changed from activating from 25% → 50%

Special ability mechanical hack duration changed from 4s → 6s

Special ability silence duration changed from 1.5s → 3s

Special ability range changed from 10m → 12.5m

Neva's special ability cooldown from 20s → 25s

Jump velocity changed from 1800 → 1550

Fixed an issue where Neva would get stuck with low gravity

Fixed an issue where Neva's mech would stay on the field

Fixed an issue where Neva would come out of her ultimate with XO on

Fixed an issue where you can move while transforming into the ultimate

Locke

Volt was being used a lot more than intended, with the amount of damage it was dealing. We want to slow the use of Volt but also change the base damage to do less per target. Whereas the talent to Crit will bring that damage up.

Volt damage from 50 → 25

Jump velocity changed from 1900 → 1800

Gravity changed from 4 → 5

Special ability cooldown from 25s → 20s

Movement ability cooldown from 8s → 10s

Sidekick ability cooldown from 15s → 22s

Fixed an issue where Locke’s melee would hit twice

Can now always jump, and you have to hold to hover To stop hovering, you have to wait for the time to run out or use another ability

Fixed an issue where his ultimate would not charge

Fixed an issue where the ultimate would get canceled while activating

Ragna

We saw that Ragna was not keeping up with other champions as well as we wanted, so we are tuning the fire damage up on her across the board.