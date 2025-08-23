 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19705882 Edited 23 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback we received from our valued users, we've taken radical steps to significantly change our game.

Insignis is now faster and more fun. By giving users abilities that can change the entire course of events and characters with different passive abilities, we've left the game's course to the player's skill, speed, and intelligence. Furthermore, we've introduced a new event system, boss battles that appear in levels 5, challenging effects that make things even more challenging, and a shop system. We're excited to completely revamp the entire game. We hope all users who purchase our game will have a fun time and forget about life's challenges, even if just for a few minutes.

What's been added:

-Six characters with unique passive abilities

-18 abilities and over 20 cards

-Shop system

-New events and a joker system that can either cause trouble or provide favors

-Customers who make things difficult for players at multiples of 5

-Card system that allows you to hold unlimited spells

And a completely changed speed-oriented gameplay with many different features.

