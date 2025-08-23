 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19705669
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • added new SFX for placing/adjusting furniture
  • added scrapbooking system (this is quite big)
  • optimized loading of shop UI items
  • added new 'highlight' indicator when selecting placed furniture

Bug fixes

  • fixed an issue where button click SFX wouldn't play for buttons clicks that set the button inactive
  • fixed an issue where the 'clear all' button of layout decoration wasn't re-linking furniture items when undone
  • fixed an issue where the 'clear all' button of layout decoration wasn't updating it's active state when changing layouts

Known issues

Scrapbook
  • scrapbooking on resized screen is funky (the further from 16:9 screen aspect you get the more noticeable this is)
  • scrapbooking while using the dynamic camera is funky
  • art and photo stickers don't change alpha when unplaceable
  • rotating a sticker (using scroll) displaces mouse if you move and rotate at the same time
  • stickers can be targeted/picked up from outside the scrapbook page bounds

General
  • maybe the game lags while zooming in with dynamic camera? (need to confirm in build)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3443881
  • Loading history…
