Changes
- added new SFX for placing/adjusting furniture
- added scrapbooking system (this is quite big)
- optimized loading of shop UI items
- added new 'highlight' indicator when selecting placed furniture
Bug fixes
- fixed an issue where button click SFX wouldn't play for buttons clicks that set the button inactive
- fixed an issue where the 'clear all' button of layout decoration wasn't re-linking furniture items when undone
- fixed an issue where the 'clear all' button of layout decoration wasn't updating it's active state when changing layouts
Known issuesScrapbook
- scrapbooking on resized screen is funky (the further from 16:9 screen aspect you get the more noticeable this is)
- scrapbooking while using the dynamic camera is funky
- art and photo stickers don't change alpha when unplaceable
- rotating a sticker (using scroll) displaces mouse if you move and rotate at the same time
- stickers can be targeted/picked up from outside the scrapbook page bounds
General
- maybe the game lags while zooming in with dynamic camera? (need to confirm in build)
