23 August 2025 Build 19705601 Edited 23 August 2025 – 02:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an issue causing Audio to periodically mute

  • Fixed an issue causing transitions to leave a player invulnerable to damage

  • Fixed an issue preventing more than 12 Skill MTX slots to be used at once.

  • Fixed and issue causing additional MTX to load when equipping Void Bound Wandering Spirits and Immortal Scorpion MTX

  • Fixed several Anurok AI issues

  • Enemy Anurok:

    • Fixed multiple animation issues

  • Chorus of Anurok Minions:

    • Fixed multiple animation issues

    • Fixed multiple movement issues

    • Improved their decision making such that they will no longer attack when out of range and will only choose to jump when it’s useful

    • Made the jump scale with movespeed. The faster they get, the faster they jump

    • Fixed their long tongue attack erroneously dealing far less damage than their other attacks

    • Fixed an issue preventing Increase Area of Effect for Minion Area Skills from being converted to More Damage for the Anuroks

  • Fixed Wengari animations and outlines

  • Fixed an issue where the healthbars above enemies' heads were very far above their heads.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented Land Before and Lightning in a Bottle from randomly dropping.

  • The Farsight Turtle now honors his promise when speaking to him without the Observer's presence (fixed an issue where the Farsight Turtle conversation, if you return to the Silent Coast after its main events have been completed, fails to transition you to the Garden).

  • Fixed an issue causing Primordial items to re-roll stats after equipping


Changes

The reign of Sturiax, the Burning Sky, has come to an end. His abilities deal considerably less damage, more in line with enemies in his zone, and he should take slightly less time to kill.

  • Reduced Difficulty of Encounter

Changed files in this update

