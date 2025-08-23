 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19705522 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 8/22/2025

This update focuses on improving stability, fixing critical bugs, and enhancing performance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed UI bug with the map not updating correctly.

Fixed an issue with auto-aim rotation being tied to FPS, causing rough aiming.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to fall under the map when grabbed by enemies (Power Room and Chapter 3).

Fixed UI issue that caused the inventory to stop working properly after cutscenes.

Fixed weapon issues in Chapter 3 (crossbow and grenades not functioning correctly).

Fixed cutscene functionality that previously caused errors.

Additions / Improvements

The game is no longer capped at 60 FPS, allowing smoother gameplay on high-refresh monitors.

Switched to DirectX 12 API for improved stability and URP compatibility (DirectX 11 support discontinued).

Changed files in this update

