23 August 2025 Build 19705433 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fix the random unsolvable situation of Huarongdao decryption

2. Fix the issue of plot errors in certain scenes

3. Fix the display issue in the library

4. Fix some known minor issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3612121
