- Made miscellaneous corrections to non-English text.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from playing the game if the default language of the hardware was set to Japanese and never changed.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Shantae character to freeze or disappear when crouching and attacking simultaneously with very specific timing.
- Fixed various custom key mapping issues that would cause anomalies with specific action to new key map combinations.
Version 1.0.2 Live
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update