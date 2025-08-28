 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19705429
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made miscellaneous corrections to non-English text.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from playing the game if the default language of the hardware was set to Japanese and never changed.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the Shantae character to freeze or disappear when crouching and attacking simultaneously with very specific timing.
  • Fixed various custom key mapping issues that would cause anomalies with specific action to new key map combinations.

