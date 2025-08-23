Backrooms Society 0.6 – The Suburbs Update

• New Level: Level 9 – The Suburbs



• 3 New Entities introduced with Level 9



• New Defensive Item Blueprint

• New Improved Pickaxe Blueprint



• UI Overhaul with custom color presets



• Journal Overhaul – new artwork and categorized guides while in the Hub



• Blueprint Folder added to the Journal’s profile tab, showing discovered blueprints and hints for undiscovered ones



• Sound Improvements across the game

• New Optional VHS/Fisheye Filter (enabled by default, toggleable in video settings)

• First-Person Body, Animations, and Shadow – you can now see your legs!

• Third-Person Aim Offset Animations – see where other players are looking and even nod to each other

• Contract packaging from journal – you can now see if a contract is ready and package it straight from your journal contract list

• Whitelist Button on the player list – whitelist specific players for “Safe Storage” access

• 8 New Suits – 4 in Strange Suitcases, 4 very rare in the Black Market

• 2 New Entities Added to the Metro (the third is too large to fit)

• 4 New Badges

• Massive Optimization throughout the game – should mean big FPS boosts for many players

• Dynamic Danger Ambience that builds up as you get closer to threats

• 3 New Achievements

• Journal Entity Tab Updates – undiscovered text markers and level locations added

• Improved Entity Hover Popups – more readable information in the journal

• More Storage! in the M.E.G. Research Facility, plus an interactable PC for Expedition Simulator grinding

• Cellular Device Price Slightly Decreased

• New Contracts for the new entities

• New Meshes and Textures for blueprints – easier to spot in the world

• Added Gamma Slider

• Added Invert Controls Option

• Lots of Bug Fixes – including (hopefully) fixing cross-region sessions not showing up in the browser

And much more that I probably forgot to write down…



Thank you all for your patience!

This update took longer than expected, but it’s finally here. I’m excited to hear your thoughts, and all feedback is welcome. If you come across any bugs or have suggestions, please join the Discord channel linked below. :)