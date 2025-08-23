Additions:
- LOTS of new music! Area Themes Are Finally Real....
- Debate Scene
- Break-in (cant access now, but its done!)
- QuickTime Laws are written
Bug-Fixes:
- Curses not being added to the game no longer show up
- all music volumes being weird
- File Recovered pop-up showing up below certain assets.
Removals:
- Almost all entries are gone, but the computer has been written.
THERES LOTS MORE THAT I DID BUT DONT REMEMBER!!! JUST PLAY IT AND TRUST ME LMAO
00.03.09 - LAST BUILD BEFORE RELEASE
