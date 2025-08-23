 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19705333 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:

- LOTS of new music! Area Themes Are Finally Real....
- Debate Scene
- Break-in (cant access now, but its done!)
- QuickTime Laws are written

Bug-Fixes:

- Curses not being added to the game no longer show up
- all music volumes being weird
- File Recovered pop-up showing up below certain assets.

Removals:

- Almost all entries are gone, but the computer has been written.

THERES LOTS MORE THAT I DID BUT DONT REMEMBER!!! JUST PLAY IT AND TRUST ME LMAO

Changed files in this update

Depot 3893441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link