23 August 2025 Build 19705297 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've released an emergency patch that fixes the server not functioning on Linux. It should now work - feel free to report it to us if not!

Ahh... day one patches...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416642
