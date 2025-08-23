Hello, Operatives,



First and foremost, thank you. Your passion, feedback, and dedication have been the driving force behind our progress. We hear you, we see you, and we're committed to building a game that lives up to its promise. Today, we want to give you a full breakdown of the changes that are live, our plans for the future, and the core philosophy that guides every decision we make.



We've been hard at work addressing your feedback and laying the groundwork for the game's future. Here's a quick summary of the key changes you can experience today:



Small Patches:

- Stamina Removed

- M4 Sight Fixed

- Collison's on some buildings fixed

- Operator Skins Updated

- All Weapons Material Changes

- All AI Are set to Defensive which means better Tactical decisions for them.

- Killstreaks Removed



All Weapons Unlocked: We've made the decision to unlock all weapons by default. Our goal is to make this a game about skill, not the grind. This also allows us to get valuable bug testing feedback on all our weapons from the entire community.



Tarkhos Redesigned: The Tarkhos map has received a major visual overhaul. We’ve replaced the generic desert look with a more realistic and atmospheric environment, complete with lush trees and dense foliage to better fit our narrative.



The Path Forward: What’s Planned



We have an ambitious vision for Relictus, and we're committed to making it a reality. Our next major updates will include:



New Core Mechanics: We're currently working on adding vaulting and proning to the game. These new movement options will greatly expand your tactical options and make the battlefield feel more fluid and immersive.



A New Themed Map: We’re designing a brand new TDM map with a WW1-inspired theme. This map will feature trenches and a unique atmosphere that will make every match feel like a truly historical battle.



Reworked Operator Models: We are completely redesigning the GIC (NATO) and Red Vostok (Russia) operator models. We want them to feel authentic to their respective factions, and we are working to make them look like a cohesive and believable fighting force, rather than the generic models they are today.



Game Mode Overhaul: We're going all-in on our tactical experience. In the future, we plan to remove the arcadey TDM and FFA modes to focus entirely on Blackout Raid, Search & Destroy, and Gridlock. We believe this will give us the freedom to create a more focused, tactical, and ultimately more rewarding game.



Our Promise: The Grostphere Arts Philosophy



We know that Relictus is a game that doesn't fit neatly into the usual categories. It's not a "AAA" game with a massive budget, but it's not a lazy "asset flip" either. We want to be clear about our philosophy:



We are Game Designers: We are using assets and tools to focus on what we love: game design. We believe that a great game is not about how it was made, but how it plays.



Player First, Always: Our goal is to create a game that is free of predatory monetization. There are no microtransactions, and all cosmetics and attachments are unlocked through gameplay. Our business model is simple: you buy the game, and you have to do nothing but play to earn everything.



A Unique and Honest Experience: We're building a game that we want to play. We're not afraid to make bold design choices, and we're not afraid to listen to our community.



This is our promise to you. We're a small studio with a big vision, and we're working hard to make this game the best it can be.



Thank you for your support, and we'll see you on the battlefield.



— Grostphere Arts