- Balanced Attributes scaling better
- Added Cards Tab to inventory for better organization
- Inactive sigil to suggest boss locations
- Removed armour and magic pen from all npcc attacks for now
- Fixed Item Display so it scrolls and displays stats/description better in inventory
New Spell + Attribute Scaling + UI Changes
