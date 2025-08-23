 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19705277 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Balanced Attributes scaling better
- Added Cards Tab to inventory for better organization
- Inactive sigil to suggest boss locations
- Removed armour and magic pen from all npcc attacks for now
- Fixed Item Display so it scrolls and displays stats/description better in inventory

