 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19705248 Edited 23 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with some of the new encounters where it would incorrectly say you don't have enough gold to do certain actions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3700082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link