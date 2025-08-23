Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug with some of the new encounters where it would incorrectly say you don't have enough gold to do certain actions.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed a bug with some of the new encounters where it would incorrectly say you don't have enough gold to do certain actions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update