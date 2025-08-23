 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19705196
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Performance Improvements

  • Algorithm Overhaul:

    • Rewrote \[Engineering] book's weather turret attack logic (300% smoother)

    • Optimized enemy search algorithm (solves too many summons lag)

  • VFX Optimization:

    • Blood splatter duration reduced by 50%

    • Hit flash material compressed (70% less memory)

    • AOE glow effects reduced by 40%

🐛 Bug Fixes

Crashes:

  • Fixed crash when swapping max HP/MP

  • Solved skill swap bug with -1 slot trash work item in Library

Performance:

  • Fixed \[Engineering] book's essence stacking lag

  • \[Quantum Mechanics] book's crystal shards now expires properly

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • \[Sandstorm] rock spawns reduced 40%

  • \[Bubble Surge] now creates 4 bubbles

  • \[Lightning Retaliation] becomes full-map strike

  • \[Atmospheric Sense] cooldown increased 20%

  • \[Postpartum Pig Care] book's XP gain nerfed at Lv21

🎮 ​Update now for buttery smooth gameplay!​

Changed files in this update

