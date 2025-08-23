✨ Performance Improvements
Algorithm Overhaul:
Rewrote \[Engineering] book's weather turret attack logic (300% smoother)
Optimized enemy search algorithm (solves too many summons lag)
VFX Optimization:
Blood splatter duration reduced by 50%
Hit flash material compressed (70% less memory)
AOE glow effects reduced by 40%
🐛 Bug Fixes
Crashes:
Fixed crash when swapping max HP/MP
Solved skill swap bug with -1 slot trash work item in Library
Performance:
Fixed \[Engineering] book's essence stacking lag
\[Quantum Mechanics] book's crystal shards now expires properly
⚖️ Balance Changes
\[Sandstorm] rock spawns reduced 40%
\[Bubble Surge] now creates 4 bubbles
\[Lightning Retaliation] becomes full-map strike
\[Atmospheric Sense] cooldown increased 20%
\[Postpartum Pig Care] book's XP gain nerfed at Lv21
🎮 Update now for buttery smooth gameplay!
