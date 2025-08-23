This build has not been seen in a public branch.

\[Server]

Anti-Cheat System Update.

Author: Centtorios PR: #906

Fixed issues to improve false positives due to timeouts.

Fixed the required quest message to display the name correctly.

Author: aledg994 PR: #904

Fixed an issue where the message indicating the required quest did not display the quest name correctly. Message 1424 will now display the quest name in the console, making it easier to understand the requirements for progress.

Fixed a bug that allowed Hunters to resist double paralysis.

Author: Centtorios PR: #903

Fixed an issue where the Clazer class was incorrectly resisting double paralysis. Paralysis now works as expected for Hunters.

Fixed and added cities as home.

Author: plusin PR: #901

Fixed an error in assigning the city of Arkhein, and added the cities of Eldoria and Forgat as possible character homes.

Console announcements for all lobby types.

Author: Centtorios PR: #907

Console announcement messages have been added for different lobby types, providing important information to players.

Adjustments to damage and hit chance calculations for summons and NPCs.

Author: Centtorios PR: #895

Improvements have been made to the combat system. NPC hit chances are now affected by the user's level, but still respect their original values. NPC damage now matches their minimum and maximum damage ranges. Additionally, bonus damage from weapons and accessories now stacks correctly, and stronger mods for high-level items have been added.

New lava visual effect in the game.

Author: ReyarB PR: #908

A new visual effect has been implemented for lava in the game. Notice the new textures and animations when you are near it.

Runes have been implemented as a consumable item for teleportation.

Author: Centtorios PR: #888

Runes have returned to Argentum Online! These runes are consumable items that teleport players to different locations. Additionally, a new type of rune has been added for an upcoming Halloween quest.

Bandits remain hidden after missing a hit as long as they have 100 stealth.

Author: Centtorios PR: #894

Bandits will now retain their stealth status even after missing a hit.

Skill leveling difficulty is now progressive, no longer based on ranks.

Author: Centtorios PR: #897

The difficulty system has been modified to increase skills. Difficulty now increases progressively instead of by rank. The readability of related code has also been improved.

\[Client]

Optimized texture handling with a custom hashtable.

Author: morgolock PR: #560

The efficiency of the game's texture management has been improved. This update implements a custom hashtable structure for storing and accessing textures, optimizing loading speed and reducing memory consumption.

Magic resistance percentage visible in-game.

Author: aledg994 PR: #561

The magic resistance percentage will now be displayed correctly in-game. This visual improvement makes it easier to understand the character's statistics.

\[NPCs]

A drop has been added to the FAIRY (New Hope) NPC. With this pendant equipped, the wearer gains a 50% bonus chance to level up the skill performed.

Added Governors for the cities of Forgat and Eldoria.

\[OBJs]

Fixed the Tier 3 Factional Armor/Robes graphic.